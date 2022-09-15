Kenyans ungovernable after Risper Faith showcased her assets





Instagram influencer Risper Faith alias Lady Risper took to social media to flaunt her assets on September 14, 2022, and left a section of Kenyans stunned- some in a nice way and others in a not-so-nice way.

Donning a mustard, wollen tights top and legging set, Risper flexed her assets in a manner that left many wondering whether they had been touched up by doctors or she was lugging around what her mother gave her.

“Hella fine and it works every time…” Risper captioned the photo.

And in the comment section, followers went wild as can be seen below:

“😂😂😂😂😂tooo much,” wrote Marion Nasimiyu.

“The nyash is nyashing 😭 Weh! The pressure is getting wesssser!” wrote Gaze Terri Spam.

“Is it a must for you to show off your assets in every picture?” wrote Nyaks Njoki.

“Those assets for real…what are you eating Madam?” commented Kev Githua.

“You are representing us well wefwee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Celine Babe8.

“Wewe huoni shida na hizo vitu unapost? (You don’t see a problem with the things you are posting?) 😂😂😂,” wrote Ndege4816.

“Dear God…acha tu ikue (just let it be) flat 😂😂,” Elsie David Official commented.

Many commenters posted fire and heart emojis, celebrating her body shape.

Risper is among a handful of Kenyan celebrities known to have undergone plastic surgery so it remains unknown if she had her assets touched up.

The influencer spent Sh 450,000 to get rid of baby fat around her midsection via liposuction.

The surgery was highly promoted by her on social media as part of the deal with the clinic that performed the operation.

Her first surgery saw eight litres of fat sucked out of her midsection.

She would later reveal she did not get the results she had hoped for as her tummy did not become flat.

She then announced that she will spend another Sh 850,000 to undergo a mini-gastric bypass surgery to help her cut back on her weight.

