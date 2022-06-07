Kenyans urged to brace for chilly weather

An overcast Nairobi skyline. The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast warmer weather patterns this season. PHOTO | FILE

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to brace for the cold season in June, July, and August.

In a statement, David Gikungu, the Director of Meteorological Services, said that most areas in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi County, will experience low temperatures.

According to the weatherman, prolonged hours of overcast skies due to cloudy conditions are expected to result in cold and chilly conditions.

“Most Central Highlands and Nairobi areas are expected to experience cold and cloudy conditions with occasional rain or drizzle. The temperatures are likely to be slightly warmer than average for the season,” he said.

He further warns that respiratory diseases like asthma, pneumonia, flu and the common cold are likely to increase in areas in which temperatures are expected to drop.

Dr Gikungu is advising the public to adopt warm dress codes and follow the advice from the Ministry of Health during the season.

He urged the public to avoid using charcoal jikos in poorly ventilated houses in order to avoid carbon monoxide gas poisoning.

He also warned of foggy weather over Wilson Airport and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) that could occasionally cause operational disruptions during the cold weather season.

Motorists plying the Nairobi-Naivasha highway on the Kikuyu-Kinungi stretch are advised to be cautious owing to low visibility.

Dr Gikungu notes that light rains and drizzles may make roads slippery hence the need to take utmost care to minimize accidents.

In Kenya, July is the coldest month of the year and according to Dr Gikungu, the cold season is expected to extend from June to August and probably September, with some days of sunny intervals.