Kenyans urged to wear masks as Covid-19 cases surge





The government has asked Kenyans to wear face masks in congested spaces in a bid to tame the rising Covid-19 cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement on Monday.

“The mandatory wearing of face mask while in open public spaces where one is not where one is not in close proximity with another is optional,” Kagwe’s statement reads in part.

“However, one is required to wear a mask while in contact with other people in closed confined spaces such as public service vehicles, aircraft, offices, supermarkets, market places, and places of worship.”

Kagwe also urged the political class to use their campaign rallies to ask Kenyans to get vaccinated.

“I also make an appeal to the political class in this campaign period to urge their supporters to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and wear masks in political rallies.”

Kagwe also observed the public service vehicle will continue carrying passengers at full capacity.

Besides, all unvaccinated travelers arriving in the country must present their Covid-19 negative certificates at entry points, which must have been conducted not more than 72 hours before departure.

Kagwe has also asked county governments to scale up surveillance efforts and to be on the lookout for any increase in cases suspected to be Covid-19.

The county governments have also been asked to revamp their isolation facilities and to be prepared with oxygen supplies in preparation for any surge of the virus.

This comes as the latest positivity rate stands at 9.9 percent, where 246 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 2,484 tested in the last 24 hours.

In March 2022, the government lifted the mandatory wearing of masks in open public spaces which was imposed in March 2021 to curb the spread of the virus.