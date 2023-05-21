Kenyans win big at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards





The African film industry glittered brightly on May 20, 2023, as the 9th African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) celebrated the artistic brilliance of African cinemain Nairobi.

An evening of intense excitement and emotional rollercoasters, the gala was a triumphant gathering of Africa’s finest in film and TV.

The star of the night from Kenya was undoubtedly the East African movie, “Click Click Bang,” directed by Philip Karanja Njenga, which won the Best Movie, East Africa, and Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series) categories.

The team member Abel Mutua taking to social media, was visibly moved by the win. “Yooooo!!!! We can’t keep calm. We Scooped 2 out of the 3 nominations at the #AMVCA2023,” Abel said. He thanked their fans, the cast, crew, and investors, in a heartwarming message of gratitude and celebration.

Abel paid tribute to his cast and crew: “Only God can put together such a formidable team. You guys are God sent!!! Keep winning manze.” His appreciation of the dedication and commitment of his team underscored the collaborative nature of successful filmmaking.

Abel also expressed his gratitude to the movie’s investors: “To the investors who invested in us, this win is for you. Thank you for believing in us.” His acknowledgement underscored the vital role of financial backing in the creation of high-quality African cinema.

“Anyone else who made Click Click Bang a success, may your light keep shining forever. Shukran sana,” Njenga concluded his uplifting message, highlighting the critical contributions of everyone involved in the movie’s creation.

The success of “Click Click Bang” is a testament to the potential of African cinema. It shows that with passion, dedication, and investment, African filmmakers can compete with the best in the world and win.

Another win for Kenya was in the category Best Original Comedy Series, Njoro Wa Uba.

Applauded by audiences for being the most authentic Kenyan comedy and the truest representation of the experiences of Nairobi taxi drivers, “Njoro wa Uba” features Joe Kinyua (known for “The Whistle Blower”) in the lead role. Kinyua embodies Njoro, a character compelled to navigate the bustling streets of Nairobi as a taxi driver after a profitable job eludes him amidst accusations of fraud.

Kenyan shows continued to leave a significant imprint on the African entertainment industry, as 12 titles had secured nominations for the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023.

