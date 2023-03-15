Kenya’s 3,000 law graduates stranded and denied career dreams





Over 3,000 law students who graduated from at least six universities seven years ago are yet to be admitted to the Kenya School of Law (KSL).

The law graduates are now stranded and now wondering when they will be admitted for the Diploma Course at KSL so that they can begin practicing their legal careers.

The students drawn from the University of Nairobi (UoN), Kenyatta University, Strathmore, Riara, Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA), and Moi University appealed to KSL to admit them.

“These students completed their law degrees and cannot practice because they have not undergone the one year training at KSL to get a Diploma in Law before they can be admitted into the Roll of Advocates by the Chief Justice,” Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who accompanied the law students told the Media at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday.

Mr Owino urged the concerned institutions to act to salvage the students from further agony.

The affected students expressed concern that time is passing, and they do not know what the future holds.

The students who graduated from these universities between 2015-2022 are almost losing hope of ever joining KSL.

“We studied law with a hope of returning to the society to help them resolve a ray of issues that have bedeviled them over the years,” an aggrieved student who did not want his name disclosed told Nairobi News.

The graduates said their careers are now being nipped by KSL administration, which has failed to admit them so that they can pursue the dreams of their lives.

The aggrieved students have instructed lawyers to file suits to compel KSL to admit them.

