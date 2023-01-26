Kenya’s Black Blues Brothers perform at acclaimed Monaco circus





Black Blues Brothers, Kenya’s top performing acrobatic troupe, have been showcasing their skills at the acclaimed 45th edition of Festival International du Cirque de Monte Carlo (International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo).

The event is dubbed ‘The return of the greatest circus acts in the world’ started on January 20 and will conclude on January 29, 2023 under the famous tent of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

At the festival, jugglers, magicians, clowns, equilibrists and animals, all performing for the greatest circus awards of all: the Gold Clown!

According to Sarakasi Trust, the Black Blue Brothers are among the pioneers of Sarakasi Trust’s acrobats who have been touring the world for over 10 years. They do balancing acts, acrobatics with fire and human pyramids among other breathtaking performances

One of the descriptions of their performances was “The glittering feat of the magnificent five” after performing for 300,000 spectators.

Among the Black Blues Brothers’ notable performances was putting on shows in prestigious theatres including Quirino in Rome, the Coccia in Novara, the Victoria Eugenia in San Sebastián and the Music Hall in the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh. They have also performed at international events and casinos.

They had the honour of performing for Pope Francis twice, who personally congratulated them and told them to keep up their art and continue to make people smile, performed during the Jubilee of Popular Entertainment and were guests of Prince Albert for the gala dinner of the Rolex Masters of Tennis at the Sporting Club of Monte Carlo.

The Black Blues Brothers were also invited to the Royal Variety Performance, a historic TV show conceived by the British royal family which continues to welcome the biggest names in dance, theater and circus since 1912.

“This is yet another interesting performance that will have you seated at the edge of your seat. Watch out for their next tour in Italy on 10th February for the “Let’s Twist Again” show,” concluded Sarakasi Trust.

