Kenyatta University vice-chancellor dismissed, again





The management crisis at Kenyatta University has taken a fresh twist after the new council and management relieved vice chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina of his duties.

A memo dated August 15, 2022, addressed to staff, students, and security at the learning institution by acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Waceke Wanjohi, indicated the council had resolved to summarily dismiss the embattled vice-chancellor from services effective August 5, 2022.

“Any communication and/or from him are null and void. I, therefore, request you to remain focused and ensure that the University continues to run smoothly without any disruption,” she said.

The dismissal comes less than a month after a court ordered Kenyatta University to reinstate Prof Wainaina after he was suspended for failing to surrender land to the State for a government project.

In two letters dated July 4 and July 7, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua directed him to surrender the title for Kenyatta University LR No. 1102/26 to allow the Ministry of Lands and Planning to take part of the land as directed by the Cabinet.

On his part, Prof Wainaina said that the land is not idle and is already planned for. He revealed that the council had even submitted to Public Service boss Joseph Kinyua the physical plan for developments they intended to put up, including students’ hostels.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha also called the council for a meeting at his office, where he ordered them to surrender the title deed.

But Prof Wainaina refused and was subsequently suspended and the university’s council was dissolved.

The new developments came days after President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed displeasure against “individuals” whom he accused of delaying the construction of a World Health Organisation (WHO) regional and sub-global emergency operations and logistics hub on the land.

The President cited a tussle regarding the ownership of the land on which the hub will be set up.