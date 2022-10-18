Kericho Senator tells off Ruto’s administration for wasting first 70 days in office

President William Ruto during the swearing in of judges at State House Nairobi on September 14, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kericho County Senator Aaron Cheruiyot decried a situation in which he claimed President William Samoei Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance had wasted their first 70 days in office.

“This election, vetting, and assumption of office procedure are unnecessarily tedious. We voted on August 9, 70 days ago. Set up of GOK should be more efficient.

We must find ways of hastening this process so that new administrations can get on with what matters most,” said Senator Cheruiyot on October 18, 2022.

Kenyans took to the polls on August 9 to vote for their six leaders of choice. The most keenly followed vote was the presidential race in which four aspirants vied for the seat.

The race was hotly contested by William Ruto and Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance’s Raila Odinga, who came in first and second, respectively. George Wajackoyah and Waihiga Mwaure came in third and fourth.

It first took the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission six days to announce the new president, and hours later, Azimio announced their intention to petition the outcome at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The petition and hearing ran from August 22 to September 5, 2022. President Ruto had to wait for another eight days as preparations were made for the transition of power and the swearing-in ceremony that was held on September 13, 2022.

Following this swearing-in, President Ruto took another 14 days to name his Attorney General and cabinet secretaries nominees.

This took place on September 27, 2022, but their vetting began on October 17, 2022, about three weeks later.

The first 100 days in office for a president are often closely watched and followed so that a country can see the management style, speed of work, and implementation of campaign promises by a President.

President Ruto’s government is yet to be set up and is currently still working with some high-level officials from former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee government.

It also took a while before senators, governors, and members of Parliament were sworn in after being voted in on August 9. They were sworn in a month after winning the polls.

