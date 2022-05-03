Keroche family pay tribute to departed Tecra Muigai

The Keroche Breweries Managing Director Tabitha Karanja (center) with her two daughters Anerlisa Muigai (left) and Tecra Muigai (right) at a past event. PHOTO | FILE

The Keroche Breweries Managing Director Tabitha Karanja (center) with her two daughters Anerlisa Muigai (left) and Tecra Muigai (right) at a past event. PHOTO | FILE





It’s been two years since Tecra Muigai, son of Keroche Breweries owner Tabitha Karanja, breathed her last in controversial circumstances.

The family, including the deceased’s sister Anerlisa, have paid their tribute on social media.

Anerlisa, the Chief Executive of Nero Water Company, marked the day by posting the date followed by a heartbreak emoji on her Insta stories.

She further shared a photo of her late sister and captioned, “I really miss my sister. This was the last picture she took.”

The deceased’s mother meanwhile, shared a picture of the family putting a wreath on the graveyard.

She captioned the photo: “In this second anniversary as I remember my beloved daughter, Tec. I feel with those who have lost their dear ones and God will uphold our hands and our trust in Him knowing He will bring consolation and joy at the end of times when we will have beatific vision. In God we believe everything is possible.”

Tecra is reported to have succumbed of injuries sustained on the left side of her head.

According to an autopsy conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, the injuries were consistent with a fall down the stairs.

One theory is that she fell off the stairs of a private house in Lamu where she was staying with her boyfriend Omar Lali.

Lali was arrested but later released after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji dropped murder charges against him and requested for an open inquest.

During the inquest in July 2021, it emerged that injuries sustained by the late Tecra Muigai were from a high-impact force.

According to Doctor Barack Mubarak who testified before Milimani principal magistrate Zainab Abdul, from his assessment, the injuries could not have been sustained from a fall from a staircase.

“There was a cut in her head, which is not a normal fall. Such an injury is likely caused by an object with an external force,” he said.