Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai celebrates divorce from Ben Pol

Anerlisa Muigai (center) toasts to a drink with family and close friends during her 31st birthday party. PHOTO | COURTESY

Anerlisa Muigai (center) toasts to a drink with family and close friends during her 31st birthday party. PHOTO | COURTESY





Anerlisa Muigai celebrates being freed from Tanzanian singer Ben Pol

By Winnie Mabel

Keroche heiress and Chief Executive Offficer of Nero Water Company Limited, Anerlisa Muigai, took to her Instagram on September 30, 2022, to celebrate being granted her freedom from her ex-husband, Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

Also read: Nameless: My last moments with E-Sir and how I deal with survivor’s guilt

In a series of Instagram stories, she revealed she was officially free as she also hailed the lawyers who represented her in the case.

“OFFICIALLY FREE. It would not be fair to not give a shout out to these two advocates who worked tirelessly to make sure that the divorce was done quickly and not wait for years.

Hamza Jahir and Hosea Chamba, thank you for your work and doing everything as requested,” said Anerlisa.

She received a notification from her lawyers that the divorce was finally granted at around 9PM but the date remained unspecified.

In another update, she celebrated with her boyfriend, Melvin Ibrahim, as they toasted to her freedom and her taking the opportunity to also advise her followers about drinking etiquette.

Also read: ‘I’m divorced,’ Tiktoker Pritty Vishy confirms break up with Madini Classic

Rumors of Anerlisa and Ben Pol’s relationship began spreading in 2018 after he approached her.

They kept the relationship secret for a while until they went Instagram official.

In 2020, the two tied a knot in a highly private wedding ceremony in Tanzania that was invite only.

This was after a lavish dowry ceremony was first held in Kenya.

At one point, they considered whether Anerlisa would permanently relocate to Tanzania but she was half hearted on the matter.

However, months after tying the knot, cracks emerged and their house came crumbling down.

Also read: Meet IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati’s super accomplished kids

The two gave different reasons for the end of their short-lived marriage as rumors of infidelity hang around them.

Ben Pol also said he had seen red flags he should have spoken about instead of ignoring them.

He also admitted to partly being part of the reason for their separation.

This was after videos emerged of him flirting with a female fan online while he appeared drunk.

The two went their separate ways and Anerlisa eventually began dating again years later. She is currently with her boyfriend, Melvin Ibrahim, whom she gushes over for enlightening her about the ways of life and loving her properly.

Also read:

Why we have ‘Father Abrahams’ in the industry and popular baby mamas

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Larry Madowo heartbroken to see former colleagues at BBC losing their jobs

Mama Rachel Ruto reminisces humble beginnings with her dear hubby Bill