Kesses MP-elect casts doubt on Mishra sponsorship programs





Kesses MP-elect Julius Ruto has challenged the validity of claims his predecessor Shwarup Mishra managed education sponsorship programs that benefitted of up to 300 students.

Mr Ruto who was recently elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, suggested in an interview with Nairobi News that most of the supposed beneficiaries of the sponsorship program had arrears in their fees.

“I want to challenge him to publicly show those who benefited through the program,” said Ruto.

Nevertheless, the lawmaker vowed to continue championing the empowerment of the youth in the community through education, agriculture, and sports.

“I want to end the culture of hand-outs and promote that of hard work. I’m engaging various agencies so that our people benefit in the potato and dairy value chain among others.”

He also accused the ousted lawmaker of failing to accept the reality that he had been defeated in the polls.

Mishra has separately insisted he will continue supporting needy students despite losing in the poll.

Mishra, a one-term MP, is among lawmakers from the Rift Valley who contested as Independent candidates but lost due to the strong wave by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the region.

UDA is associated with President-elect William Ruto.