Keylie Muthoni: I have lost many friends after winning Sh130 million





Innovator Keylie Muthoni, 24, says she has lost friends after she won Sh130 million. The fourth-year Mass Communication student at St Paul’s University was part of the quartet team that won the Hult Prize competition in 2022 walking away with $1 million.

Together with her colleagues Lennox Omondi, Shiltone Ogutu Dullah and Brian Ndung’u they were awarded the money for their business innovation.

The quartet won the money last September in New York in an event attended by former US president Bill Clinton among other dignitaries.

The four students, all studying journalism at St Paul University, innovated biodegradable sanitary pads using banana fibre.

“Can you imagine, I have lost a couple of friends? Not even friends, even some family members are no longer warm towards me. They think I am being mean whenever they approach me with their money problems and I tell them I am not in a position to assist them,” Keylie said.

Nevertheless, Keylie says she has grown a tough skin. She clarifies that despite winning the money, there are stringent measures in regard to the fund’s usage.

