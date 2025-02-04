Khalif Kairo defends ex-lovers over his financial woes





Embattled, controversial car dealer and social media sensation Khalif Kairo has defended his two exes Cera Imani and Wavinya Maria over his financial woes.

In recent weeks, the boastful Kairo has been the focus of headlines about his crumbling car business. Several customers have accused him of defrauding them by failing to deliver cars as agreed despite paying for them.

The scandals have seen Khairo spend several nights in police cells and the courts. With his business in shambles and Wavinya, who had been by his side during the good times, seemingly cutting him off, a section of his followers have claimed that the two women are the reason Kairo is currently going through a financial crisis that has seen his business struggle and put him at loggerheads with clients.

Many have argued that Kairo spent so much of his fortune entertaining the two ladies with expensive gifts and luxurious trips – that he never missed an opportunity to document it on his social media – neglecting his investment in his car business, which has now come back to haunt him.

But Kairo insists his current predicament is nothing more than sabotage by people he won’t name. He claims they aim to put him out of business to ease competition.

Kairo claims that neither Cera nor Wavinya is involved in the problems that have left him so broke that he was appealing to his followers for financial help through crowdfunding.

“The businessman’s problems are not because of the women. The story of these women is being blown out of proportion. It’s very unfair when you keep associating these two women with my problems. I did not date these women at the same time. I had two breakups in 2024, which is very normal. Wavinya and I broke up amicably, it wasn’t because of what has been happening (to me)”. Kairo defended his exes in a recent Live X session in an interaction with his followers.

On Wednesday 29 January, Kairo faced two separate charges of fraud contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code.

For each charge, the court granted him cash bail of Sh1 million with an alternative bail option. One of the charges alleges that between 10 July 2024 and 25 July 2024 at Westlands, Kairo used fraudulent tricks to allegedly induce one of his clients to pay him Sh2.1 million.

The payment was allegedly made through his company, Kai & Kairo Limited, for the importation of a Honda Vezel Hybrid from Japan, which, according to the charge sheet, was never delivered.

A similar offense was allegedly committed against another customer who allegedly paid Sh2.98 million into the KCB account of Kai & Kairo Limited for the purchase of a Subaru Outback – a transaction Kairo allegedly knew to be false.