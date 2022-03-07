Khaligraph Jones drops new album





Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has released his latest album dubbed Invisible Currency, a follow-up from his previous album dubbed The Take Over released in 2020.

The vibrant rapper took to his social media platforms to announce the release of his new album, encouraging his fans to listen to it.

“4 years later, we are Finally Live on Boomplay… let’s Run up The Streams, Invisible Currency. let’s go,” wrote the rapper on his page.

The hip-hop maestro had previously launched a countdown on his Instagram using his album cover leading up to the D day, where he praised his latest project while building up anticipation among his fans.

“Listen, we are going to be raising the bar. We are going to be doing the unimaginable. Everything about this album is super historic,” said the rapper. “There is no album that will come out of the 254 in 2022 that is going to surpass what Invisible Currency is going to do,” he added.

The album consists of seven tracks, and features some of Africa’s greatest artists in the game including Ali Kiba, Prince Indah, Rudeboy, and Xenniah Manasseh, to mention a few.

The 31-year-old also recently released a hit single featuring Kenyan artist Nyashinski dubbed Sifu Bwana, which set social media ablaze as the rapper explored a different niche, unlike his usual. The song received a great reception having garnered over 1.7 million views in a span of 1 month.

Khaligraph Jones, whose real name is Brian Robert Ouko was raised on a strong Christian foundation, and in an interview with a local publication revealed he quit gospel music because he wasn’t as interested at the time.

He further stated that he started rapping at a very young age, and it was in 2004 that he released his gospel collabo with singer Hopekid. “Although I started rapping when I was a kid. I started with gospel music in 2004 I recorded my first song together with Hope Kid – we even formed a group,” said the rapper.

“I wanted to do something that was not out of influence. I wanted to create my own path. At that time, where I came from, everyone who was an artist was doing gospel, but I wasn’t comfortable and I did not want to ask people to lead a life that me, myself I wasn’t leading,” he adds.