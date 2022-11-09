Khaligraph Jones hints at quitting secular for gospel

Kenyan rapper Brian Ouko Omollo, popularly known by his stage name Khaligraph Jones performing on stage during the Oktoberfest 2022 at Ngong Racecourse Nairobi on Saturday, October 29, 2022. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has hinted at quitting the Kenyan hip-hop scene to pursue gospel music in the future.

In a recent interview, the ‘Champez’ hitmaker said that he believes His calling is in gospel, considering his music foundation is that of the gospel.

He further stated that many praise him as a man with a future in the gospel industry.

“I started out as a gospel musician, and I always believe that my calling is in God and I am hoping that as time goes I’ll go back to the life because that is my foundation and calling. A lot of times I go to places and people tell me that God has placed something special in me,” said Khaligraph.

The rapper went on to hint at getting a position in the church to serve in spreading the gospel.

“I think when that time comes, I will make that transition. You don’t even do it, it just happens. I may be a church minister, basically, someone who carries forth the gospel,” he said.

The father of three, during the interview, also addressed why he does not let video vixens in his music videos or women on stage during performance twerk or grind on him like other typical male artists saying that that’s just not who he is.

The rapper reiterated that he would not want to be identified as such a rapper, especially because he has his own family now.

“It’s not in a bad way, but that’s just who I am. It’s just my brand, and you know I have a family. It’s work, I know, but I don’t let women twerk for me, that’s just not who I am. I would not want to be known like that,” he said.

Khaligraph Jones, aka Papa Jones, is married to Georgina Muteti. The couple welcomed their third child in July 2022, when the award-winning rapper took to his socials to share a video of him holding a newborn and singing the song ‘Girl Like You’.

The news came as a shock to his fans, considering they had kept this information on the down low! Georgina also shared a photo of herself with a newborn and captioned her post;

“Some of the jokes in the movie were pitying me. I kept asking my love why people were laughing and he told me to write all of them down and he would explain them at home.”

