Khaligraph Jones, Mejja to perform at Kip Keino Classic

Kenyan Genge artiste Mejja performs on stage during the Oktoberfest 2022 at Ngong Racecourse Nairobi on October 29, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Popular musicians Khaligraph Jones and Mejja are set to perform at the 4th edition of the Kip Keino Classic.

The athletics meet will be held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 13, 2023.

Born Brian Ouko Omollo, rapper Khaligraph Jones is an award-winning artist who is known for his hit singles Mazishi and Yego.

Major Nameye Khadija popularly known with his stage name Mejja is a Kenyan Genge artist who had his breakthrough in 2008 after he released his song Jana Kuliendaje.

With free entrance, the Kip Keino Classic is expected to draw massive crowds, as 204 international athletes join 68 Kenyan participants in their quest to qualify for international events.

6 athletes jetting into the country today, ahead of the biggest East Africa athletics event @KipKeinoClassic Khaligraph Jones, Mejja among the artists performing. @BernardNdong x @kwalimwadavid #SportON! #NFM pic.twitter.com/nEhnWQEJxY — Nation FM (@NationFmKE) May 6, 2023

The Kip Keino Classic Tour has established itself as a top-ranking one-day-meet athletics championship and is part of the Continental Tour Gold series by World Athletics.

“The fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic is going to be one of the most thrilling events that will take place in Kenya, Africa, and the most spectacular in terms of the value and content that World Athletics will bank on for the future of Africa in event organizations,” said Moses Tanui of Athletics Kenya during the event’s launch at Safari Park in Nairobi.

Top athletes including Ferdinand Omanyala, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sha’Carri Richardson, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and Aaron Brown have confirmed their attendance at the event.

The event is divided into three categories: national event, core event, and the junior category.

The 2022 edition featured multiple Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica and the United States duo of Fred Kerley and Isiah Young, with two records broken.

In an effort to elevate the event’s status, Athletics Kenya President Retired Lieutenant-General Jackson Tuwei announced that they have applied to World Athletics to upgrade the Kip Keino Classic from a Gold to a Diamond-league certified event in Africa.

“@AbsaKenya will sponsor @KipKeinoClassic with Ksh 60 million, up from last year’s Ksh 23 million,” he added.

The Kip Keino Classic promises to be a memorable event for sports enthusiasts, fostering the spirit of athletics and highlighting Kenya’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of sporting heroes.

