Khaligraph Jones says politicians can play his music for free





Rapper Khaligraph Jones says he will not take legal action against politicians playing his music at public rallies.

The musician, born Brian Ouko, made the comments during an interview with Ramogi TV.

“Just play my music where you can, I will not take anyone to court for that,” the popular musician said.

The Watajua Hawajui hitmaker was responding to an incident where the Sauti Sol music group have threatened legal action against the Azimio coalition, a political faction, for playing its music without authorisation.

The Extravaganza hit was played at an event where Azimio leader Raila Odinga recently unveiled Martha Karua as his running mate at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Sauti Sol have demanded compensation to the tune of billions of shillings and lawyers of the both parties have since announced they are seeking a common understanding.

“We have no problem with anyone and wish to congratulate Martha Karua on her appointment. But we are musicians who do not publicly support any party. Our main aim is to unite Kenyans through music, politics divides,” said Bien, a member of Sauti Sol.