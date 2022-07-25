Khalwale: Raila will attend presidential debate





Boni Khalwale has accused Raila Odinga and his campaign team of employing ‘mind games’ in regard to his supposed failure to attend the Presidential Debate.

Khalwale, a seasoned politician who is gunning for the Kakamega Senatorial position in the August 2022 polls, says he expects Odinga to eventually attend the debate.

He based his conclusion on his past working relationship with Odinga.

Khalwale was among key politicians from Western Kenya who campaigned for Odinga in his 2017 failed presidential bid.

He however jumped shipped and elected to support Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila boycotting the Presidential Debate?

A prank!

I've worked with him before & I know his modus operandi.

He will attend. pic.twitter.com/oHBCi52I8i — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) July 24, 2022

Odinga has, in a statement released by his spokesperson Makau Mutua at the weekend announced he will skip the debate slated for Tuesday in Nairobi as he is ‘not ready’ to share a podium with Deputy President William Ruto.

“Our opponent has no regard for ethics, public morals, or shame, that is why he has demanded that the debate not focus on corruption, integrity, ethic, and governance- the key existential question that Kenya faces. These issues sit at the core of the Azimio campaign. Any debate devoid of these questions will be an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans,” said Mutua.

Odinga who is gunning for the presidency on the Azimio Coalition ticket has instead said he will join residents at the Jericho Hall in Nairobi, so as to deliberate on issues affecting the public.

Ruto has meanwhile blasted Odinga for threatening to skip the debate.