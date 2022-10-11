Khamala Harris’ Kenyan photographer shares heartwarming moment with mum from Air Force Two

Polly Irungu, the official photo editor for the Office of the Vice President of the United States of America, Khamala Harris, inside Airforce Two. PHOTO | COURTESY

Polly Irungu, the first official photo editor for the Office of the Vice President of the United States of America, Khamala Harris, took to Twitter on October 10, 2022, to share a heartwarming moment with her mother.

Polly revealed she called her mother while she was inside the Air Force Two – the official aeroplane of the American vice presidents- and her mother overreacted by going into prayers.

“Note to self: When you call your mom from Air Force Two, make sure you tell her in advance that nothing is wrong. She asked the operator if everything was OK and started praying,” said Polly.

Her tweet was met with a variety of responses including the ones below:

“You forgot that you have an African mother. Always start with ‘everything is going great’ and then proceed with ‘how are you?’. Congratulations though, enjoy every moment,” said Chabebetuja.

“I bet when she figured out nothing was wrong, she was super proud of you,” added Michelle Bradford.

“She would still pray even when everything is ok. They learnt it in African mothers’ school.” Said John Mark Kamunyi.

“Sisi wengine ni reverse calls na they refuse to be charged for the calls. Anyway…” added Iam Voss.

“Praying mums are a superpower. Such a cool job to have and I am sure you will make it count as you showcase your talent,” said Gardenia.

“Of course she did. Don’t put her through that again. But I’m sure she also proud as well,” added Wesley PC.

Responding to Polly’s tweet, her mother, Jane Irungu revealed how she would behave the next time she received a phone call originating from the Air Force Two.

“True story! Just the motherly instinct. Next time I will be calm. I promise,” said Jane Irungu.

😂True story! Just the motherly instinct. Next time I will be CALM. I promise 🤣 💕 https://t.co/Aw71E5al2o — Jane Irungu, Ph.D. (@JNIrungu) October 10, 2022

Polly Irungu announced her new prestigious job on July 29, 2022, via her social media.

“New chapter. I’m excited to announce that I’m the first official Photo Editor for the Office of the Vice President to the Biden-Harris Administration. Honoured and grateful is an understatement,” said Polly as she also shared a photo of herself outside the American White House.

