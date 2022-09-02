Kiambu cops arrest colleague with fake currency worth Sh85,000

Thousands of fake currence notes that were recovered in Bombolulu in this picture taken on 12 August 2019.Police also recovered several rolls bhang and other drugs in various parts of the county. Photo Laban Walloga

Police officers in Kiambu County Thursday, August 1, 2022, arrested their colleague who was found in possession of fake currency amounting to Sh85,000.

Mr John Kennedy Nyongesa Simiyu who is attached to the National Police Service Band was among three individuals who handcuffed Mr Victor Ndolo Musango, 21 and made away with Sh120,000 before demanding more cash from his father.

“He alighted from a Matatu at Kenyatta road while he was heading home. Then he was approached by three men who handcuffed and put him inside a motor vehicle that he could not recognize the registration number,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

Mr Nyongesa and the other two suspects then drove towards Gatundu Sub-County as they demanded that the victim hands over his bag which contained Sh120,000 to them.

The trio took him to Kays Police Station but before they could access the premises, Mr Nyongesa demanded that they go back to Kenyatta Road.

“It was then that they told the reporter that they had found fake currency in his bag amounting to Sh 85,000. They went ahead and demanded Sh100,000 prompting him to call his dad,” the report read in part.

The father, Mr Japheth Musango Ndolo, met the three individuals intending to bail his son out and he handed out Sh10,000 to them.

Mr Nyongesa and his friends then opted to take the victim’s phone; an I-phone, and they quickly left with him.

According to Mr Musango, he then agreed with his dad that they should make a report at Juja Police Station.

Police officers attached to Juja Police Station laid a trap and asked the victim to call the suspect leading to his arrest.

Officers then conducted a quick search and the suspect was found with Sh85,000 which was in fake currency stashed in a bag belonging to the reporter,” the police report further read, adding that, he has been detained at Juja police station awaiting to be arraigned in court.

