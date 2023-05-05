Kiambu County tops high crime rates record as decline noted in Siaya





The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics released the Economic Survey 2023 this week.

It found that Nairobi, Kiambu and Meru counties recorded the highest crime rates.

The bureau’s statistics show that Samburu, Isiolo, Kiambu and Kajiado counties recorded significant increases in crime during the period under review.

On the other hand, the bureau also noted that Kakamega (33.4 per cent), Marsabit (25.3 per cent), Siaya (20.1 per cent) and Nandi (19.0 per cent) counties recorded a significant drop in crime during the same period.

Also read: Rapper Trio Mio narrates horrific encounter with gunmen

Nairobi News analysed the report and found the following rankings of the top counties with the highest crime rates according to the number of crimes reported:

Nairobi City – 8,512

Kiambu- 7,844

Meru- 5,698

Nakuru- 4,514

Machakos- 3,813

Muranga- 2,696

Bungoma- 2,668

Kisii- 2,641

Mombasa- 2,321

Kitui- 2,314

Uasin Gishu- 2,270

Kilifi- 2,209

Kajiado – 2,117

Nyeri- 2,095

Nandi- 2,066

Makueni – 2,062

Kisumu- 2,038

Trans Nzoia- 2,022

Embu- 1,640

Kirinyaga- 1,589

The counties and areas with the least reported crimes were Tana River (459), Lamu (431), Wajir (392), Mandera (337), Railway Police (142) and Kenya Airport Police Unit (46).

Also read: Why more Kenyan women are joining armed crime

The Economic Survey 2023 on Governance, Peace and Security also found that the top crimes reported to the police between 2018 and 2022 were murder, offences against morality, other offences against persons and robbery respectively.

Others were burglary, stock theft, theft, theft by servant, vehicle theft and other theft, dangerous drugs, traffic offences, criminal damage, economic crime, corruption, offences against police officers, offences against tourists and other criminal offences.

According to the survey report, the number of crimes reported to the police increased by 8.4% to 88,083 in 2022.

The highest increases in crimes reported to the police were recorded for theft of goods (36.4%), traffic offences (28.5%) and robbery (27.2%).

The survey also found that the number of theft offences will increase by 25.1% to 14,718 in 2022.

Also read: Why nightclubs in Nairobi’s CBD are becoming extinct