Kiambu MCAs threaten to impeach Governor Kimani Wamatangi

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi before the Senate Health Committee at County Hall Nairobi on November 8, 2022 at County Hall. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in Kiambu have expressed concerns about what they say is a lack of service delivery and warned that they could impeach Governor Kimani Wamatangi if the situation gets out of hand.

At a press briefhing held at the County Assembly on August 29, 2023, the MCAs criticized the county boss for ‘operating like a lone ranger’ and failure to include key stakeholders in the decision-making process.

They further expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as the sluggish pace of infrastructural development at the ward level.

Ruth Waithera, the Githiga Ward MCA, led the collective voice of discontent among the MCAs.

She cited the Governor’s inability to submit names of chief officers for assembly approval as a major point of contention.

This had led to Wamatangi’s administration being compelled to work with officials inherited from the previous administration under Governor James Nyoro.

“Our governor has shown consistent indecisiveness in critical matters, particularly in the appointment of our county’s chief officers, who serve as the key accounting personnel. Despite the advertisement and subsequent shortlisting process conducted last year, the shortlisted candidates have yet to be appointed. This has led to acting chief officers operating under temporary contracts, resembling casual laborers rather than stable executives,” stated Waithera.

“It is imperative that moving forward, the governor focuses on implementing projects that can be transparently audited and have a lasting positive impact on our constituents. Instead of distributing chicks that perish within two days, we urge him to prioritize sustainable ventures,” voiced another MCA.

The MCAs have additionally criticized the county leader for neglecting to establish proper working arrangements for his administration’s casual workers, who reportedly face arbitrary dismissals following instances of severe intimidation.

The move comes months after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua convened a meeting with Kiambu parliamentarians in an attempt to prevent the governor’s impending impeachment.

