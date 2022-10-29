Kiambu night of terror: Man kills wife, hacks daughter over food

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

On the night of Saturday, October 29, a man killed his wife and injured his daughter before he went ahead and took his own life in their home in Lari, Kiambu County.

Mr Benson Wanjohi Karanja, 56, arrived at his house at 9 pm and demanded that he be given food. Thereafter, he picked a quarrel with his wife, Ms Alice Njeri, 45.

Police say that Mr Karanja then went ahead and reached for a machete in the house and started hacking his wife.

“It was reported by a juvenile aged 15 years and a Form two student at a local girls’ secondary school under OB number 4/29/10/2022 at 7AM that on October 28, 2022, at around 9PM the parents quarreled and the father turned against them,” the police report filed at Kimende Police Post, Lari Sub Count, Kiambu County read in part.

The minor narrated that she tried to intervene to save her mother, but the father also turned and cut her on the head using the machete.

In the process, she was also cut on the middle finger of her right hand.

Then, Mr Karanja stepped out and disappeared into the darkness, leaving behind his wife, who was lying down in a pool of blood.

Ms Njeri then died while the daughter was frantically asking neighbours for help.

The minor was rushed to the Lari Sub County Hospital for treatment, and doctors said that her condition was fair.

Top police officers in Lari Sub County and detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene before they asked those from the homicide wing in Nairobi to join them.

“The body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood in the sitting room and the body of the husband who had disappeared was found hanging from a tree about one and a half kilometers away from the scene,” the report further read.

The crime scene was documented and photographed, and the two bodies were removed and taken to Home Funeral Uplands.

