Kibaki’s grandson ‘not keen’ on kids





Former Kenya President Mwai Kibaki’s grandson Sean Andrew says he doesn’t fancy having children.

In a question and answer session on Instagram, Andrew was candid on the kind of future he sees for himself.

“Just don’t want kids, it’s something I’ve known for a long time,” he said.

In a follow-up question by another fan, the model was asked why he was looking for a lifelong partner if he doesn’t have any plans to have kids, to which he rejoined, “When did I say I was looking for a lifelong partner? If anything, I’m trying to live a good life, something meaningful to humanity. If I can build something with someone, well and good, two minds can always achieve more than one. Otherwise, I’m on my merry way.”

This, however, is not the first time that the content creator shared his thoughts on making babies.

In 2020, he addressed a similar question on the same platform stating; I don’t see myself being a father, a husband maybe but I don’t want kids. Never have.”

In another interview, the 28-year-old said he has nothing against children only that he chooses not to have them for his own personal reasons. “I have nothing against kids, they can be adorable and a good legacy to leave behind, but I don’t want my own children for my reasons,” said Andrew.

Popularly known for his good looks, the influencer has made it clear that he is not in the dating business as he is only looking to have fun. “I’ll make this statement, I am not in the business of dating at the moment because that’s a long-term thing and I’m in the mindset for short-term things for now,” he once said.

Andrew has also said in a previous interview that he would prefer being approached by a woman as compared to vice versa.