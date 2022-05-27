Kibera man in court for threatening to kill former employer





A man who allegedly threatened to kill his former employer has been charged with the offence of issuing death threats.

Douglas Mbohani is accused of threatening to kill Edith Mukunya at her hotel in Toi market in Kibera, Nairobi on May 18, 2022.

On that days, Mbohani is said to have visited Mukunya’s hotel at around midday and started creating a disturbance to customers while threatening to kill the complainant.

According to the prosecution, in the midst of the altercation, Mr Mbohani uttered the words, “Leo I will make sure nimekuangaminza. Nitarundi na squad yangu tukumalinze,”

Later, he is alleged to have trailed the complainant to her house with a group of youths he had reportedly hired, but Ms Mukunya managed to locked herself in the house. She reported the matter to the police and the suspect was subsequently arrested.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua at the Kibera Law Court, stating that he only went after the complainants to demand his money. He was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000 with the case set to be mentioned on June 6, 2022.