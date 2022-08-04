Kibicho: Why Gachagua was sacked as District Officer

Interior Principal Secretary Dr.Karanja Kibicho addressing journalists at Harambee house in Nairobi on January 31,2019 on the upcoming National Integrated Identity Management System(NIIMS) drive.EVANS HABIL(NAIROBI)

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho has suggested Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua ‘might not be normal’.

In an interview with KTN News, Dr Kibicho said Mr Gachagua, who also is the Mathira Member of Parliament, needed to see a doctor.

“He needs a doctor because of the lies coming out of him, he does not look like a normal person. It is on record Mr Gachagua worked in Molo but cannot remember because he is sick,” said Kibicho.

Dr Kibicho also revealed that the lawmaker was later dismissed from his job after he failed to report to his new working station.

“Some of these things we preserve because we think people are decent. Gachagua was actually dismissed, sacked from the Ministry of Interior for abstention when he was posted in North Eastern,” he said.

He went ahead and accused Mr Gachagua of lying that he made a decision to step down from the service.

According to Dr Kibicho, when one becomes a pathological liar then those who know him should speak the truth.

Dr Kibicho said that the only reason that Mr Gachagua was denying that he ever worked in Molo was that he was trying to protect his image because his reign there was marred with lots of misfortunes.

“He does not want to be responsible for the atrocities that happened,” he said.

Kibicho and Gachagua have been at loggerheads with the beef linked to the battle for control of Central Kenya ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Gachagua is Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate while Kibicho is fronting for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.