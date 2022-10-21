Kifo oh kifo! Kakamega governor mourns his mother

Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa takes office oath at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega county on 15th September 2022;Photo/Isaac Wale

The chairperson of the Council of Governors, Anne Waiguru, has led fellow leaders in mourning the death of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa’s mother.

In a letter, the CoG chair sent condolences to the family of Mr Barasa.

“On behalf of the Council of Governors and the 47 County Governments, I offer my sincere condolences to my brother, his family, friends and relatives. As is our culture in the Devolution Family, we will stand with you,” said CoG chair Waiguru.

The death of governor Baraza’s mother was announced by Kakamega County Service and Head of Public Service James Ochami.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of Mama Philomena Muterwa Barasa, who was a dear mother to Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa,” he said.

Mama Philomena died minutes after her arrival at the County General Hospital, where she had been taken for treatment.

He said details of the funeral would be communicated later.

The cause of her death is yet to be established.

On the other hand, Kimilili lawmaker Didmus Barasa sent his condolences to the deceased’s family.

“I have learned with great Shock the death of Mama Philomena Barasa, mother to Fernandes Barasa OGW, Governor of Kakamega County.

I pray to God to grant Hon. Barasa’s family Strength during this very difficult time. May the soul of Mama Philomena rest in eternal peace,” he wrote on his social media page.

