Kiiza Besigye, Bobi Wine in Nairobi to observe Kenyan elections

Ugandan politicians Bobi Wine (left) and Kiiza Besigye in Nairobi to observe Kenyan elections. PHOTO: COURTESY

Leading Uganda politicians Kiiza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine are in Kenya as part of a group of observers set to monitor the general elections.

Kenyans head to the polls on August 9, 2022, to elect a new president and his deputy, governors, senators, members of the national assembly, and members of the county assembly.

Besigye and Bobi Wine arrived in Nairobi on Saturday courtesy of the Brenthurst Foundation.

“In Nairobi with other African leaders for the election observation mission,” posted Bobi Wine on his socials.

They are expected to be around until the winner of the presidential election is announced.

The two have unsuccessfully contested for the presidency in Uganda in 2021, 2016, and 2011.

Bobi Wine finished second to incumbent President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 elections.

The exercise was marred by a number of controversial moments including occasions where he was arrested on two separate occasions and also detained at his Kampala home for days moments after he cast his vote.

Besigye also contested in 2016, 2011 and 2006 and finished second to Museveni who has benefitted from a change in constitution to rule the land-locked East African country for close to four decades.

These two leaders have recently suggested they would join forces ahead of the next elections in 2026.