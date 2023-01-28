KikoRomeo to headline this year’s edition of Tribal Chic fashion event





The 12th edition of Nairobi’s popular Tribal Chic fashion show is set for the 4th of February 2023, with a total of 11 designers set to feature.

Female designers, whose majority are local make up the largest percentage of the 11 selected creatives are set to showcase their work under this year’s theme of suitable fashion.

Leading the pack is the popular KikoRomeo brand headed by its Creative Director, 27-year-old Iona McCreath.

“The last time KikoRomeo took part in Tribal Chic was in 2016 under my mother who passed the mantle to me and this is an opportunity to showcase my creativity,” Iona told Hot Topics.

House of Nato founded by Aulgah Nato is also part of the show. We are NBO, The House of Koki Designs, Deepa Dosaja will also showcase.

Vinaky Clothing a Nigerian female brand will be part of the foreign brand alongside Ugandan Semline Atelier which deal with Ready to wear, bespoke and Avant-garde costume outfits as well as Sor Studio another feminine brand founded in Tehran, Iran.

A brainchild of Nairobi’s 5-star boutique hotel The Tribe, the annual fashion tickets are going for Sh8,500 for the early birds and Sh9,000 at the gates.

