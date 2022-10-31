Kikuyu anchor Winrose Wangui quits Inooro TV after 7 years





Inooro TV news anchor Winrose Wangui has quit her role at the vernacular station.

She signed off on Sunday by giving thanks to her fans while on air.

Also read: Ruto hands Kazi Mtaani youth employment lifeline

Police hunt for two suspects linked with doctors death

“As I wrap up I have a special message to you my viewer as you are very important to me. For we are a family and family inform each other about their endeavors, I would like to inform you that Sunday is my last day to work at Inooro Tv as your news presenter,” she explained.

“I want to thank God for giving us an opportunity to converse and the (Royal Media Services) RMS fraternity for granting me the opportunity to work with Inooro TV.”

She did not disclose her next move, but specifically thanked the management led by RMS owner S.K Macharia, vice-chair, Gathoni Macharia, Managing Director Wachira Waruru, Linus Kaikai, and Inooro TV management.

“I began the journey as a young and novice person and I leave with lots of experience,” she stated.

Her colleague Francis Gachuri, a presenter and editor at Citizen TV flanked by other colleagues, intercepted Ms Wangui’s final remarks, presenting gifts to celebrate the anchor’s tenure.

Ms Wangui once revealed she worked as a house help before she became a household name on the screens.

The celebrated vernacular anchor said that she grew up in a humble family and made her venture into the ‘working world’ early as her family could not afford to take her to university.

Having been married in 2017, Ms Wangui revealed in an interview on the Hungura Show that she got married in 2017 but only for 59 days.

The anchor cum gospel singer, Ms Wangui said, “He and I broke up when I was expectant and I went through the pregnancy alone. I started from the bottom and even had to buy simple things like a cup.”