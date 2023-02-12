‘Kila mtoto ako na babake’, Akothee responds to queries on her baby daddies





Kenyan songbird Akothee is at it again, this time yet again setting the record straight on the paternity of her children. The mother of five, has for the umpteenth time said that three of her children have different fathers.

Akothee revisited the topic while responding to queries by one of her followers. The netizen had sought to know how Akothee would respond if her fiancée asks the whereabouts of her children’s fathers.

“Akothee uko sure Heaven utaingia kweli… sasa mkuu akikuulizaa baba watoto wako ako wapi utasema? (Akothee, are you sure you will step into heaven? For instance, if your partner asks about the father of your children, what answer would you give?)” the fan asked.

Also read: Eric Omondi wins over Pastor Ng’ang’a for blasting Kenyan gospel singers

Akothee, who of late has been parading her new bae at every available opportunity, was however quick to respond.

“Kila mtoto ako na babake mkuu,” she said.

The comment and the response have since generated varied reactions from Akothee’s fans.

The singer, who has never shied away from sharing details of her love life, is currently dating a man whom she fondly refers to as Omondi Denis aka Omosh.

Also read: ‘Come here, go there’ secretary happy to serve, Itumbi says after new appointment

Last month, Akothee with the entourage of her fiancée’s family, Akothee visited her native home in Homa Bay County, a move seen as a way of formalizing her current relationship.

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers said she will soon be off the dating scene.

According to the Kula Ngoma hitmaker, her new catch Omosh is planning to pay her bride price in April.

The traditional wedding, which in Luo is referred to as nyombo, is set to happen after her boyfriend’s family visited Akothee’s parents for bride price negotiations.

Also read: Itumbi, Radull, Churchill, Akothee among latest government appointees