Kileleshwa residents demand the closure of five popular nightclubs





Residents of Nairobi’s upmarket estate of Kileleshwa are demanding the closure of five nightclubs over noise pollution.

Through Kileleshwa Ward Neighborhood Association (Kiwana), residents have written to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and Nairobi County Assembly seeking to have the entertainment joints shut for playing loud music at night.

They also want Nema to enforce regulations prohibiting such establishments from being domiciled in residential areas.

Also read: Exclusive: I want to go home to mourn mum – DJ Evolve

The five nightclubs are Numero 5, Bar Next Door, Mugomoini, Samaki Samaki, Kettle House and Viva Lounge.

“In principle, we object to the presence of bars and other entertainment establishments in residential areas. We request for a law to prohibit such establishments from being domiciled in residential areas,” Kiwana chairperson David Obuki says in a letter.

“In the meantime, we appeal for your intervention regarding the above establishments. Our preferred action is to close them down as a way of solving the problem permanently. Where this is not possible, we request that the establishments be compelled to completely soundproof the area where loud music is played.”

Also read: Exclusive: Behind the scenes of Jacque Maribe’s hunt for a government job

Obuki says past interventions by relevant authorities have failed as the leisure joints control noise for a few days before reverting to the pollution levels and even worse.

“These ad hoc interventions are not the answer. We are compelled to now bring this matter to your kind attention to find a lasting solution,” he adds.

He pointed out that the establishments have failed to keep their promise of providing the necessary soundproofing to curb noise pollution.

“The ensuing cat and mouse game is what we would like to avoid by the government ensuring that there is proper sound-proofing if this is the only option,” said Obuki.

Also read: Watch: Pastor Nganga humiliates wife before congregation

In 2019, several Nairobi clubs were shut down after a purge by Nairobi County and environmental watch bodies over noise and noise and insecurity.

Among them were the Space Lounge, which was one of Nairobi’s busiest night joints closed after a court ordered its temporary closure pending the determination of a noise pollution case.

“It is hereby ordered that a mandatory order is issued against the defendant/respondent directing them to provide the Environmental Impact Assessment License issued to the applicants the proof of compliance by the plaintiff…” the orders issued at the Milimani Commercial Courts read.

Also read:

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Officially married? Kamene Goro, DJ Bonez spot wedding rings during vacation

Kenyans on TikTok excited after Japanese animation series features Nairobi, Kenyan cuisine – Video