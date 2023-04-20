Kileleshwa residents protest mushrooming of irregular buildings





Residents of Kileleshwa Ward in Dagoretti North have petitioned the Nairobi County government to protest what they call irregular developments overseen by corrupt officials.

Through their Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai, the residents claim that the Nairobi City County Urban Development and Physical Planning Department has ignored existing laws that govern all developments in the area.

Kileleshwa Ward falls under Zone 4 in the Nairobi City Development Ordinances and Zoning Guide of 2026, meaning that any building in the area should have a maximum of four storeys.

In a letter addressed to Governor Johnson Sakaja, the residents accuse Acting County Secretary Patrick Analo and his team of signing and approving building plans for developers in contravention of the zoning guide.

“These clearly laid down guidelines are currently being grossly violated with impunity and the team of 5 corrupt officials are determined to turn the district into one big concrete jungle,” reads part of the statement.

Mr Analo is also the Chief Officer in charge of Urban Development and Planning and was recently appointed Acting District Secretary.

Residents have accused county officials of approving new developments without involving them through public participation, as was previously the case.

The MCA said that despite several letters to the Urban Development and Physical Planning sector requesting information on approved buildings, none has been responded to yet and these developments are going ahead.

“Governor Sakaja, on behalf of the residents of Kileleshwa Ward, we demand nothing less than the application and adherence to the rule of law, reason, respect and transparency. This ward needs proper monitoring of developments based on the existing master plan,” said Mr Alai.

The residents said if sanity is not restored in the planning sector, the rate of mushrooming irregular developments will affect existing infrastructure and services such as water, electricity, sewerage, roads and other public facilities and systems.

Their demands to Governor Sakaja include a full audit of the planning approval process for all ongoing developments in the ward, a list of all approvals granted, evidence of public participation in the approvals granted and a list of public utility lands.

