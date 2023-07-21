Killer maid: Inside Kilifi County official Rahab Karisa’s house where she died

Police carry the body of Ms Rajab Karisa, Kilifi County Chief Officer for Blue Economy who was stabbed to death by her housegirl in their house at the Mnarani Classic Estate on Thursday, July 20, morning. PHOTOS| Maureen Ongala

Kilifi’s Chief Officer for Blue Economy Rahab Karisa was stabbed to death by her domestic helper on Thursday, July 20, morning.

The incident happened at Mnarani Classic Estate on the outskirts of Kilifi town at around 5 am.

Kilifi County Commander Fatuma Hadi confirmed the death and said the suspect is on the run.

“We visited the scene and managed to recover the knife used to kill her. She had a visible injury, but we hope to get more answers after a post-mortem,” Ms Hadi said.

Neighbours who spoke to the Nation revealed that the woman had worked for Ms Karisa for some time. They said her body was found lying face down in a pool of blood in her bedroom.

Documents were also found scattered on the bed and floor.

As to the motive for the murder, police are investigating reports that the maid stabbed her boss after finding some money missing from the house.

The victim’s body is at the Kilifi County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

