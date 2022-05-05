Kim Kardashian ready for wedding number four





American reality TV star Kim Kardashian says she is ready to get married for a fourth time.

Kim while appearing on her family’s reality show “The Kardashians” explained that despite being divorced three times she still believes in love.

“To me a baby you are stuck for life, marriages come and go no offense guys, take it from me and good luck at your wedding. I believe in love and that is why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me, fourth times a charm,” she explained.

Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West divorce was finalized in April 2021.

The couple had been married for seven years and share four children namely, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Their relationship started going through a rough phase months after Kanye launched his bid to become the next US President and also revealed his struggle with bipolar disorder.

Kanye later posted a series of erratic statements on social media saying that he is considering divorcing his wife. Kim however asked for compassion from the public asking them not to judge her husband harshly due to his mental health.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” Kardashian said.

In December 2020 Kim and Kanye were reported to be living separately.

Kim is also divorced from her first husband, Damon Thomas, and her second husband, Kris Humphries, who she was only married to for 72 days before filing for a divorce in 2011.

She is currently reported to be dating comedian Pete Davidson.