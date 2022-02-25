Kimani Ichungwa regrets supporting Uhuru

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung'wa during the exclusive interview with Nairobi News. PHOTO | AMINA WAKO

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung'wa during the exclusive interview with Nairobi News. PHOTO | AMINA WAKO





Kimani Ichungwa says he regrets supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and has asked Kenyans to forgive him for doing so.

The outspoken lawmaker made the statement in an interview with Citizen TV while discussing Kenya’s financial situation in relation to the debt ceiling.

“I supported this government thinking it has the best interests of Kenyans at heart,” said Ichungwa.

“But I came to realise that state capture has taken over government and that people were not acting in the best interests of the country.”

The Kikuyu lawmaker also termed the President Kenyatta’s tenure as a failure, and attributed it to betrayal within the ruling party. He further blamed the working relationship between President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga to some of the government failings.

He also regretted, without sharing evidence, that most of the monies extended to Kenya through debt have been plundered.

Eloquent and seemingly arrogant, the MP was the first member of the 12th Parliament to retain his seat unopposed as Kikuyu MP in 2017.

He would then fall out with the Head of State while preferring to support Ruto since 2017 and has since been a vocal critic of the government.