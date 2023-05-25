Kimemramba! Samidoh’s wife Edday joins list of celebrities who do not follow their spouses on IG





Edday Nderitu has unfollowed her husband Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh on Instagram.

A simple check of Edday’s Instagram by Nairobi News confirmed she may no longer be interested in the content her popular husband shares on the social media application.

At the same time, Edday, who is currently enjoying her vacation in the US, celebrated her birthday lavishly.

Samidoh did not publicly acknowledge his wife’s special day, leading fans to wonder about the reason behind his silence.

But Samidoh continues to follow his wife on the same application.

It is not clear how long the mother of three will be spending in the US.

Edday travelled with her three children for a much-needed break amid family drama involving her husband, Samidoh and nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.

Celebrities, like anyone else, may unfollow their spouses on social media platforms for various reasons.

Here are a few possible reasons why celebrities may choose to unfollow their spouses:

Privacy and Personal Space:

Celebrities often lead highly public lives, and they may value privacy and personal space.

Unfollowing their spouse can be a way to maintain a level of separation between their personal and public lives.

Relationship Troubles:

Like any relationship, celebrities’ marriages can face challenges and difficulties. Unfollowing a spouse on social media may be a reflection of underlying relationship issues or a desire to create distance during a difficult period.

Managing Public Perception:

Celebrities are subject to public scrutiny, and their actions on social media can be analyzed and interpreted by the media and fans. Unfollowing a spouse may be a strategic move to avoid speculation or rumors about their relationship.

Personal Preferences:

Sometimes, celebrities simply have personal preferences when it comes to social media. They may choose to curate their online presence in a particular way and unfollowing their spouse could be a part of that strategy.

Each celebrity’s situation may be unique on how they navigate the complexities of relationships and social media in their own way.

Other Kenyan celebrity couples who have chosen not to follow each other on social media include King Kaka and Nana Owiti, Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho, Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo, plus DJ Mo and Size 8.