Kindiki debunks reports of a raid on Matiang’i’s Karen residence

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration issued a press statement on Thursday, 9, 2023, denying any involvement in the alleged invasion of former Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i’s home.

According to the statement, signed by the Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, no police officers or security agents were dispatched to arrest Dr. Matiang’i.

“We have received media reports and inquiries about an alleged invasion of the home of the immediate former Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiang’i’ by some unidentified persons last night.”

He added, “This allegation is utterly FALSE. No police officer(s) or any security agent from any Government institution or department was dispatched to the home of Dr. Matiang’i to arrest, harass or otherwise interfere with his Constitutional rights in any manner whatsoever.”

“I have confirmed with the command of the National Police Service (NPS), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and all law enforcement agencies that none of them have any orders to look for the former Minister.”

Kindiki noted that the Country’s security agencies remain apolitical and focused on addressing the security challenges that our Nation is facing.

He then urged, “Any person with information relating to the alleged incident at Dr. Matiang’i’s home last night is advised to file a formal complaint at the nearest police station for investigations and appropriate action.”

Various politicians have weighed in on the raid, some celebrating the fall of Matiang’i and others castigating the move.

