Kindiki puts Mungiki financiers on notice

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki during a security meeting at Maurus Academy in Chesongoch, Elgeyo Marakwet County on January 03, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has put on notice unnamed people whom he accuses of funding the outlawed Mungiki gang.

In a press address from his Nairobi office on May 31, 2023, Kindiki warned anyone found guilty of financing the illegal sect will be dealt with ruthlessly.

“Any person involved in encouraging crime, it does not matter their ranking in the society they have a date with me and my officers,” the CS cautioned.

The Interior boss however steered clear of suggestions former president Uhuru Kenyatta was one of the financiers of the sect.

The warning comes a few days after the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged certain individuals are funding resurgence of the outlawed group.

DP Gachagua singled out Mr Kenyatta, linking him to the illegal sect as the financier.

The second in command, however, warned that the government will not sit behind and see the outlawed group resurfacing.

“What do you want in this country, previously you occupied the highest position in this country, what else do you want, yet you are the richest man?” posed Mr Gachagua.

“Why are you setting innocent young people against the security apparatus and it is something you know is impossible? I want to talk to the young people, don’t go that route because the government will come for you.”

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga was recently arrested and arraigned in court following reports he convened a meeting at his Nyahururu home with the intention of reviving the banned group.

Mr Njenga, now turned preacher, was later released on a Sh100, 000 bail.

His supporters trouped and staged demonstrations at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters, along Kiambu Road where he had been held for interrogations, demanding for his release. ​

Mr Njenga has been a popular fixture within opposition meetings currently led by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

