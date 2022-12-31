Kindiki recalls all regional commissioners across the country

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Prof Kithure Kindiki inspects some of the weapons used by officers during a tour of the Kanyonyo Border Police Training College. POOL

The government has recalled all regional commissioners across the country. While announcing the changes on Saturday, Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki also recalled the regional commissioners’ predecessors to the Office of President for redeployment.

Kindiki said that the changes will take effect immediately and are aimed at enhancing service delivery.

“All region commissioners have been recalled to the ministry headquarters for further deployment,” the notice reads in part.

The replacements come just months after the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said they were just following orders during the general election.

“They were being used; we cannot blame you. Please let’s work together but work itself has changed,” Kindiki said.

“Regional Commissioners and County Commissioners I had a meeting with them yesterday (Saturday October 9) and I have told them that we do not hold any grudge against them. This issue of humiliating people has come to an end,” the DP said while noting that public administrators have to respect elected leaders.

The new ones include Rhoda Onyancha (Coast), John Otieno (North Eastern), Paul Rotich (Eastern), Fredrick Shisia (Central), Abdi Hassan (RV), Samson Irungu (Western), Flora Mworoa (Nyanza) and Katee Mwanza (Nairobi).

At the same time, the CS Kindiki has appointed Anne Ngetich the Interior PAS; Beverly Opwora the Secretary of National Administration and Jacob Mulen the Secretary incharge of Peace Building.

Beverly Opwora, currently serving as the County Commissioner for Makueni County, takes over as the Secretary for National Administration while Jacob Namulen, who is Wajir County Commissioner, is the new Secretary for peacebuilding.

Since taking over from his predecessor, Dr Fred Matiang’i, in November, Kindiki has been spearheading the government’s efforts to deal with surging crime across the country.

