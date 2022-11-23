King Kaka releases second testimonial song titled ‘Asante’ 

Rapper King Kaka performs on stage during his album launch Eastlando Royalty at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on November 30, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Rapper King Kaka has released his second testimonial song in which he thanks God for healing him. The song titled Asante is a walk down memory lane of when he was taken ill in 2021 and captions it as his second life.

The award-winning rapper narrates how he had to be taught how to eat again on his road to recovery. Left with no way out rather than plead with his Maker, King Kaka born Kennedy Ombima says God wrestled on his behalf and healed him.

In the new song, King Kaka also talks about how he was given 30 days to leave but appreciates that it is over a year now and he is still alive.

“Jua ukienda ndio watakupenda, ile saying ya you don’t know what you have. Haujui marafiki watakutenda,” part of the lyrics goes.

Having been a victim of misdiagnosis, King Kaka late last year revealed that a hospital gave him the wrong prescription, throwing him into untold suffering of unexplained sickness and worrying weight loss.

"I was sick like four months ago, I went to a hospital and a doctor misdiagnosed me, mwili ikaanza kujikula pole pole na nikaanza kulose weight," he said in an interview in Radio Citizen. "It got to a point I started losing weight slowly. I was 85 kilograms but by the time I was being admitted I was 62," The rapper, who rose to fame through his poetic lyrics of his songs, has revealed that he didn't take any action on the hospital in question. In his first testimonial song titled Manifest King Kaka, speaks about how his family and close friends stood with him during his illness.

The song’s video captures different times of the rapper’s time in hospital. He delivers thought-provoking and poetic bars into his frame of mind while writing the song.