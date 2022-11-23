King Kaka releases second testimonial song titled ‘Asante’
Rapper King Kaka has released his second testimonial song in which he thanks God for healing him. The song titled Asante is a walk down memory lane of when he was taken ill in 2021 and captions it as his second life.
The award-winning rapper narrates how he had to be taught how to eat again on his road to recovery. Left with no way out rather than plead with his Maker, King Kaka born Kennedy Ombima says God wrestled on his behalf and healed him.
In the new song, King Kaka also talks about how he was given 30 days to leave but appreciates that it is over a year now and he is still alive.
“Jua ukienda ndio watakupenda, ile saying ya you don’t know what you have. Haujui marafiki watakutenda,” part of the lyrics goes.
Having been a victim of misdiagnosis, King Kaka late last year revealed that a hospital gave him the wrong prescription, throwing him into untold suffering of unexplained sickness and worrying weight loss.
According to the musician, the situation taught him to be more grateful for all of life’s blessings and to not take anything for granted.