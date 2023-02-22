King Kalala calls out LGBTQ community for their double standards





Media personality King Kalala, whose real name is Prudence Chepkirui Tonui, has served the Kenyan LGBTQ community with a piece of her mind.

The 24-year-old radio presenter shared a video on TikTok where she was addressing the matter, accusing members of the queer community of applying double standards which she does not appreciate.

“I want to speak to members of the LGBTQ community because I feel the reason why when you try to push your agenda, people don’t resonate with it. Number one let’s talk about restrooms. There’s no way you’re telling me to allow my five-year-old daughter to be in the same washroom as a 29-year-old man who feels like a woman. That’s nonsense,” said Kalala.

She further emphasized how it would be unacceptable to be locked up in a prison with a man simply because he feels feminine.

“There’s no way you can tell me I can be locked up in a prison with a man in the name of he feels like a woman,” she said.

Kalala, known for being boldly opinionated, alleged that the influence of being LGBTQ is something that made its way in Africa after some American artistes came out.

“Let’s talk about being African, when I grew up I didn’t hear anyone talk about them being they/them. After Lil Uzi Vert and Billie Eilish came out is when people decided to also come out, so what does it look like, slavery of the mind,” Kalala retorted.

She also noted that many members of the LGBTQ community claim to be stigmatized whenever they are rejected by people who are not of the same sexual orientation, further criticizing those who impose their beliefs on people who are not of the same ideology.

“You know you’re a member of LGBTQ, you go to a party and somebody is not, you approach them, they reject you, you call it stigma. Apana,” she insisted.

The radio personality also called out the queer community for alleging that the late Edwin Chiloba’s death was prompted because he was gay, which she argued only shades a bad light on Kenya as a country.

“The other day, we sadly lost our fellow Kenyan. Nyinyi mshakimbia online kusema we are being discriminated. Hadi, we have captured the attention of media houses za majuu. Tunaambiwa Kenya sisi ni place fulani tuna’discriminate.”

