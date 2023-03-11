King Kalala: My dad kicked me out when I became a content creator





Prudence Chepkirui Tonui, otherwise known as King Kalala, was kicked out of their home after falling out with her physics professor’s father when she started her content creation journey.

“We had a fallout with my dad when I became persistent with my intentions to pursue content creation. I remember he gave me Sh3,000 and asked me to leave (home) and go do whatever that was,” she recalled.

Her dad being a physics professor believed education is the real deal. Still, Kalala defends her father saying he kicked her out not because he didn’t love her but because he never understood and appreciated art.

“He gave me options, here’s Sh3,000 and leave my house and go do what you want, or stay and I will pay your Sh100,000 school fees. I opted for the former because that’s what my heart desired,” Kalala explains.

King Kalala, 25, who is yet to clear her studies at JKUAT, says its after falling out with her father that she discovered the smartphone he had bought her to access the university portal could be used to create content.

“I remember my first smartphone was worth Sh17,000,” she explains.

During the pandemic, King Kalala started making witty observation videos on relationships capturing the attention of many.

Her husky voice was also another thing that attracted traffic. It wasn’t long before she landed her first radio job at NRG radio and went on to venture into content creation.

