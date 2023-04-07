King Khalighraph Jones lands another global brand ambassador deal

Khaligraph Jones performs during the launch of Sherehe ni Better na Youtube Shorts at Technical University of Kenya in Nairobi on Wednesday. PHOTO | COURTESY.

Top Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones, born Brian Ouko, on April 6, 2023, landed another global brand ambassador deal in addition to the Monster Energy Drink deal he already has going.

Leading online sports betting company 22Bet announced the appointment of the Kenyan rapper as their new brand ambassador.

Speaking at the press briefing, Khaligraph Jones expressed his excitement at being named the new brand ambassador for 22Bet.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with 22Bet, a company that has established itself as a leading player in the sports betting industry. As an artist, I am always looking for new and exciting ways to connect with my fans, and I believe that this partnership will enable me to do just that. I look forward to working with 22Bet to create engaging and innovative content that will resonate with our audiences,” said Khaligraph Jones.

On their part, betting firm 22Bet said that the partnership with the rapper was important to them because his popularity and influence beyond Kenya made him their best choice for a brand ambassador.

“We are delighted to welcome Khaligraph Jones to the 22Bet family. As a brand, we are committed to working with the best and most talented individuals in all areas of our business, and we believe that Khaligraph Jones is the perfect partner to help us connect with our customers and fans in new and exciting ways,” said a spokesperson for the betting firm.

The partnership between 22Bet and Khaligraph Jones is expected to lead to a number of exciting new initiatives, including social media campaigns, live events, and exclusive content for 22Bet customers. With Khaligraph Jones on board as their new brand ambassador, 22Bet is looking forward to continuing to grow its brand and connect with its customers in Kenya and beyond.

Khaligraph Jones is one of the biggest names in the Kenyan and African entertainment industry. He won several awards for his music, including the highly coveted Soundcity MVP Award for Best Hip Hop in Africa in 2020. His singles have been streamed millions of times on digital platforms, and his music videos have also been viewed millions of times online. His music is often described as being both lyrically and musically unique, combining various genres from hip-hop to trap, afrobeat to ragga. He often draws from his personal experiences when writing his songs and has become known for his unflinching honesty when it comes to addressing issues such as poverty, police brutality, and social injustice

Khaligraph joins the likes of legendary Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor and Brazillian star Julio Cesar as a 22Bet brand ambassador.

