Kioni: Ruto serious about changing constitution to extend term of office

Ex-Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni follows proceedings during the memorial service of the late former President Mwai Kibaki at Dedan Kimathi University on April 28, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Mr Jeremiah Kioni maintains he is still serving in the position.

Mr Kioni insisted he has not been ousted and that plans of President William Ruto to have him removed will not succeed.

“Ruto has been trying to wrestle the party away from Uhuru since 2021. They tried forming Jubilee Asili, it wasn’t successful. This one too will not be successful,” declared Mr Kioni.

The former Ndaragua MP said the political outfit will soon do its housekeeping at the National Delegates Conference.

He maintained that rebellious members, and especially those who are working with President Ruto, will be replaced.

Mr Kioni also President Ruto is seeking to amend the Constitution to extend his term limit.

“They gave this hint when they first came to power. That idea did not fall on that Fafi fella from heaven.”

According to Mr Kioni, the President wants to achieve an absolute majority, by all means, to effect the amendment through the Parliament.

At the same time, the former MP has dismissed any plans by the former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta to have the President and the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Mr Raila Odinga shake hands.

“Uhuru is not involved in brokering any handshake between Raila and Ruto.”

The secretary-general, party chairperson David Murathe, and National Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi had been suspended by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

However, the three secured an order barring the Registrar of Political Parties from effecting the changes.

The secretary-general has been accused by a section of party members of not having in place mechanisms for growing the party which was strong during the leadership of the Azimio Patron Mr Kenyatta.

The Jubilee Party leadership wrangles come as the majority of elected members in Parliament distance themselves from the Azimio rallies of rejecting the leadership of President Ruto.

