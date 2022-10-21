Kisumu Deputy Governor weeps while describing Raila as his shujaa – Video

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga addressing the media at KICC on August 22, 2022 soon after submitting presidential election petition at the Supreme Court. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr. Matthew Owili wept as he described Raila Odinga as his shujaa (hero) during the Mashujaa day celebrations.

“We celebrate another decorated shujaa, one of the best persons we will ever have,” he said amidst tears, “The former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga.”

Mr. Odinga, 77, has fought to clinch the presidency seat, and though he has been unsuccessful, the political enthusiast has helped shape the Kenyan political landscape.

Kisumu County DG sobbed as he recognized Raila Odinga during the Mashujaa Day celebrations… pic.twitter.com/XfaOIKYWae — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 20, 2022

In 1982 was arrested and charged with treason after being accused of being among the mastermind of the coup that tried to overthrow President Daniel Arap Moi’s regime.

He was released six years later in February 1988 but detained again in August of the same year to be released in June 1989.

After his first bid for the presidency in the 1997 general election, Odinga finished third but retained his position as the Langata Mp.

Having married Ida Anyango Oyoo in 1973, the couple is blessed with four children; Fidel, Rosemary, Raila Jr and Winnie. As a midfielder, Odinga briefly played soccer for Luo Union (now Gor Mahia).

He would contest in 2007 but be defeated by the late President Mwai Kibaki.

Five years later, Odinga contested for the presidency seat but was defeated by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, who took office as the 4th president.

In the 2017-2018 general election, he again contested but was defeated by Mr. Kenyatta but sought legal redress with the then Chief Justice David Maraga annulling the elections due to irregularities and declared elections to be held afresh.

However, he lost and staged a swearing-in ceremony in Nairobi where he named himself ‘People’s President.’

In 2022 however, he still sought the presidential seat but lost to William Ruto. Whereas he sought legal redress, the Supreme Court upheld Ruto’s win.

Mr. Odinga has, however, remained active in the political scene all through, and although he might retire, he is celebrated for putting up a good fight.

