Kisumu Police arrest woman ‘who poured acid on husband’s face’





Police in Kisumu have arrested a woman who allegedly poured acid on the husband’s face, making him blind in the process.

Ms Nazra Shantel, 24, allegedly found her husband Mr Julius Obat, 29, asleep on their matrimonial bed when she went ahead and poured poison on his face.

In a police report seen by this reporter, Mr Obat was then taken to a local hospital within Seme Sub-County where he is receiving treatment.

“The incident happened in Otwero village within Seme in Kisumu County and the man is currently at Sabatia Eye Hospital following the incident where he is receiving treatment,” the police report read in part.

Police say the woman was angered after she found a text message in the phone of the husband leading to the incident.

Ms Shantel is currently being held at the Ratta Police Station and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The woman was saved by police officers from an angry mob that was baying for her blood as they had already started beating her up.

She is currently being grilled by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisumu.

On her Facebook account, the lady has shared a number of photos while in the company of her husband as they shared their moments of joy and love.

According to locals the two have been in love since 2018 and have one child.

Crimes of passion have been on the increase in the recent years and a report on the matter indicate that most male aggressors are aged between 30 and 35.

The contributory factors have been identified as stress, having another romantic partner, and refusal to have sex, among others.

According to a report by the National Gender and Equality Commission most of these attacks are by people in intimate relationships with the victims.

