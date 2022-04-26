Kisumu residents protest, threaten to vote for Ruto after nominations fiasco

Share this via PWA

Riots in Nyalenda 'A' as angry residents protest withdrawal of ODM nomination certificate awarded to Ratib Boitone. Electorate threaten to vote for Deputy President William Ruto if ODM doesn't uphold Mr Boitone's victory. Photos by Tonny Omondi

Riots have broken out in Kisumu with angry residents protesting the withdrawal of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nomination certificate awarded to Ratib Boitone.

The protestors have vowed to vote for Deputy President William Ruto if ODM doesn’t uphold Boitone’s victory.

Some were heard chanting UDA slogans. The is associated with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) political outfit.

Boitone, 47, triumphed in the Nyalenda ‘A’ ward seat but his victory was nullified by the ODM elections Board.

The protestors have spent the better part of Tuesday morning lighting bonfires and blocking roads, inviting running battles with the Police.

One protestor was seen holding DP Ruto’s placard.

Kisumu is considered Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s stronghold.

More to follow