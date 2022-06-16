Kiunjuri: Me? Defect to Azimio? Never!

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri during an interview at his office at Upper Hill Nairobi on January 6, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has dismissed claims that he is on the verge of joining Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

Kiunjuri has instead asked the party supporters and candidates not to be distracted from their campaigns by the rumours.

“Ignore the rumours going around about TSP joining Azimio. TSP has a National Governing Council (NGC) that would make such a decision were it to come to that,” Kiunjuri said.

He added that TSP is firmly in Kenya Kwanza Alliance under the leadership of Deputy President William Ruto who is running for president.

Rumours of Kiunjuri’s impending defection gained traction with a viral photo that captured him seated with Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua and Nyeri senatorial candidate Kabando wa Kabando.

However, it has emerged that the picture was taken back in 2021 when various political parties were still negotiating deals.

The former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary was fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his position taken by Peter Munya, who is a serious campaigner of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

After he was sacked, an agitated Kiunjuri switched his allegiance to Deputy President and promised to deliver the Mt Kenya votes to him come August.

The TSP leader was among the leaders who recently attended Ruto’s campaign rallies in Laikipia, where they asked the locals to rally behind the alliance.

But in an interesting turn of events at a political rally in Tharaka Nithi rally last weekend, Kiunjuri urged voters to elect leaders according to their choice.

Kiunjuri also challenged the DP to make public the agreement that was signed by the Kenya Kwanza parties, saying that Mt Kenya region, being a region with many votes, should have a bigger share in the next government.

His remarks attracted varied reactions across the political divide, with the Azimio camp welcoming him.