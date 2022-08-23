Kivutha Kibwana ditches Raila for Ruto





Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana is the latest politician to sever ties with Azimio presidential-elect Raila Odinga in favour of President-elect William Ruto.

The outgoing governor who is the leader of the Muungano party met with Ruto at his official Karen residence in Nairobi.

Muungano is among the constituent parties that endorsed Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Further, the President-elect announced Kibwana will join the Kenya Kwanza legal team in the ongoing presidential election petition at the Supreme court.

“We associate with the leadership that Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has manifested in agreeing to work with us in furthering our country’s development agenda. The Makueni Governor will join the Kenya Kwanza legal team in the ongoing presidential election petition,” Ruto said.

Kibwana lost to Daniel Maanzo in his attempt to capture the Makueni senatorial seat in the just concluded polls.

Incidentally, Maanzo is among a team of lawyers in the Azimio legal team at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court said it received nine petitions relating to the Presidential Election.